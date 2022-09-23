Warriors give Ramona first league grid loss since 2019
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Prior to the Sept. 16 game at Fallbrook High School, the Ramona High School football team had not lost a Valley League match since 2019. The Bulldogs’ two-year undefeated streak will not reach three years, as Fallbrook’s 24-7 victory in the league opener for both teams ended the string of 10 consecutive league wins for Ramona.
