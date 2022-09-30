Dianne Walling of Fallbrook entered eternal rest on Sept. 12, 2022. Dianne was born in Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 23, 1941, and raised her family in Clifton N.J.

Dianne was a registered nurse and case manager, who after moving to San Diego with her family, worked at Alvarado and Grossmont hospitals. Dianne was very much a "people person." She loved her career and after retiring in 2006, she moved to Big Bear where she was involved in her church and her many volunteering projects.

In 2013, Dianne moved once again to Fallbrook to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Once in Fallbrook, she kept very busy with the Newcomers and Encore groups, her book clubs, playing mahjong and bridge and spending time with her family. She was an active member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship.

Dianne is survived by her daughter Laurie (Steve), daughter Lisa (Tim), and son Stephen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea, Matthew, Ryan, Alex, Luke, Katie and Sam, as well as her numerous friends including her very best friend, Carol Yanko of Campo.

A celebration of life will be held at Living Waters Church in Fallbrook on Oct. 1, 2022, at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome.