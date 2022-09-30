FGMS's Fall Festival of Gems set for Oct. 9

The geode-cracking tool will get a work out at FGMS's Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual Fall Festival of Gems, Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the FGMS Museum, 123 W. Alvarado Street, between Main Avenue and South Mission Road.

At this family friendly street fair, everyone can discover gems, minerals, fossils and other treasures. With free parking and admission, this festival is not to be missed.

More than 30 vendors will feature a variety of items from rough stones to finished jewelry and everything in-between. Festivities will continue throughout the event, including a Children's Treasure Hunt, Rock Painting, Wheel of Fortune, Gem ID, a sphere-making demo and the VFW food booth. Thousands of dollars in raffle prizes will be won.

FGMS's world class museum will be open during the event, and a team of friendly volunteers will be onsite to answer any geology questions. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

Food will also be available for purchase.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.