Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fundraiser to benefit canid education and conservation

 
ESCONDIDO – The Howling, Healing, & Harmonies fundraiser is being held to support the animals and programs at the Judith A. Bassett Canid Education & Conservation Center, Oct. 1, 3-4:30 p.m., at Del Dios Old Firehouse, 20155 Elm Lane, Escondido.

Guests will meet the center’s wolf, fox and primitive dog ambassadors and learn about coexisting with coyotes and canid-inspired programs to make people better humans. They can also hear about the animals that the center saves and help it save lives in the future.

There will be music by Greg Douglass and the Howling canids; Douglass, of the Steve Miller Band, is writing a special song to sing-along with the wolf and dingoes. Food and drink will be served and VIP ticket holders get a photo with a fox and a swag bag. There is also a silent auction.

Additional details and tickets are available at https://www.jabcecc.org/howling-healing-harmonies.

Submitted by the Judith A. Bassett Canid Education & Conservation Center.

 

