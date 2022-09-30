Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legislation aims to prevent power outages and fires by phasing in non-conductive foil balloon material

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 12:08pm

Regular mylar balloons can cause power outages and fires when they get tangled up in power lines because the foil conducts electricity. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Each year, electrically-conductive foil balloons – popular for celebrating birthdays, graduations and other special occasions – cause thousands of power outages across California and the nation when they get tangled up in power lines. Occasionally, foil balloons caught in power lines also spark fires and bring down electrical wires.

To help reduce fire risk and prevent power outages, manufacturers and retail outlets in California will be required to gradually phase in the production and sale of non-electrically conductive foil balloons in the coming years. This change is p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/30/2022 19:26