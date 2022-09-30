Legislation aims to prevent power outages and fires by phasing in non-conductive foil balloon material

Regular mylar balloons can cause power outages and fires when they get tangled up in power lines because the foil conducts electricity. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Each year, electrically-conductive foil balloons – popular for celebrating birthdays, graduations and other special occasions – cause thousands of power outages across California and the nation when they get tangled up in power lines. Occasionally, foil balloons caught in power lines also spark fires and bring down electrical wires.

To help reduce fire risk and prevent power outages, manufacturers and retail outlets in California will be required to gradually phase in the production and sale of non-electrically conductive foil balloons in the coming years. This change is p...