Quilters to hear tips on precision piecing

FALLBROOK – For the months of October through March, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild will have daytime meetings at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 1:00) at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. During April, May, and June, the guild will resume evening meetings at 6 p.m., so that people who work or go to school during the day can attend.

The guild’s program Thursday, Oct. 6, will feature the fabulous duo of Linda and Carl Sullivan of Colourwerx, who are passionate about creating quilt patterns with a modern look and bold colors. This lecture will focus on “Tips & Tricks for

Precision Piecing,” which provides valuable techniques for fabric preparation,

perfect pressing practices, favorite thread/needle choices, and tools and techniques for perfecting a 1/4” seam allowance. There is a $10 fee for non-members to attend the lecture.

Then, Saturday, Oct. 8, Linda Sullivan will hold a workshop to create ModBlossom blocks at the boardroom of the Fallbrook Public Utility District building, 990 E. Mission Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A supplies list and complimentary pattern will be given to each student prior to the workshop. The fee for nonmembers is $45.

For more information, send an email to: [email protected] Free parking is available at both venues.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.