St. John's to showcase local wines in benefit for Pendleton Community Service Fund

FALLBROOK – St. John’s Episcopal Church announces its first-ever “Fallbrook Vintners’ Wine Showcase,” a gala wine tasting and auction event to be held for the benefit of the Pendleton Community Service Fund. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-8 p.m. at 433 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook.

Community participation will help:

1. To provide financial support to the Pendleton Community Service Fund. An affiliate of Camp Pendleton Rotary, the fund has since 2004 provided “gently-used” furniture and household goods free-of-charge to thousands of young enlisted Marine families and needy veterans. Learn more at http://www.cpcsf.org.

2. To promote Fallbrook area wines, recognizing that the region’s unique combination of soils and climate permits the growing of grapes which yield wines of exceptional diversity, character and quality. Showcase attendees will be presented a variety of appealing wines that represent the complete spectrum of Fallbrook area vines and vintners.

Contributing wineries are Estate d’ Iacobelli, Fallbrook Winery, Myrtle Creek Vineyards and Sblendorio Winery.

Along with tasting great wines, Showcase fun will include delicious food by 127 West Social House, live and silent auctions, opportunity drawings and live entertainment. For this great package, tickets cost only $ 30 for individuals, $50 for couples and $20 for active duty military. Attendees must, of course, be of legal drinking age.

Purchase tickets online today at http://www.stjohnsfallbrook.com/events.

St. John’s Episcopal currently supports community outreach projects such as the Fallbrook Food Pantry School Backpack Program and the Palomar College English as a Second Language Program for adult learners. St. John’s has been designated a “Veteran/Military Friendly Congregation” by the Military Chaplains Association. For more information, visit http://www.stjohnsfallbrook.com.