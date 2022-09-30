Supervisors accept Local Roadway Safety Plan

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Sept. 14 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included approval of the Local Roadway Safety Plan for unincorporated San Diego County.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote adopts the findings of the plan but does not take any implementation actions. The plan includes ranked intersections and road segments recommended for improvement.

The Local Roadway Safety Plan will allow the county a framework for organizing stakeholders to identify, analyze, and prioritize roadway safety improvements on county-maintained roads. The plan focused on identifying...