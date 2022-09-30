Why do some homes sell faster than others

FALLBROOK – Is the For Sale sign on your home hanging for a long time now? Here are some strategies other sellers might be doing that you need to do too right now!

They hired a real estate agent

Hiring the right real estate agent to work with is the first step and one that should not be taken lightly. It's been proven time and time again that paying a professional to help you with a home sale actually pays off more. According to the California Association of Realtors®, sellers who use a real estate professional to represent them in the sale of their home make an average of $47,000 mo...