Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ragland to have Solo Art Exhibit at the Merc

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 11:37am



RAINBOW – Natasha Ragland will be displaying 14 large paintings in the gallery lobby at the Merc Jazz Club and Ticket Box Office in Old Town Temecula at 42051 Main Street (at Old Town Front Street).

This show will include landscapes of local scenes in Rainbow, Fallbrook, Temecula, and the beach, Yellowstone, animals, musicians and dancers, still life with musical instruments and florals. The reception will take place from 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in conjunction with the “Art Off the Walls” event across the street.

There will be refreshments and music. The public is invited to at...



