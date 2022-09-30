Theatre Talk: 'The Outsider' is a good laugh
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 12:02pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
Nestled in the hillside amongst the structures of Alliant International University, Scripps Ranch Theatre company opened their new season with the political satire "The Outsider."
Cleverly directed by Christopher Williams, nary a pun nor double entendre is overlooked. The well-chosen cast brought life to playwright Paul Slade Smith's biting commentary "skewering politics" and politicians.
But let's not forget the minions behind the perfectly dressed set design by Alyssa Kane and her scenic assistant Daniel Long, with Nathan Waits' t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)