Theatre Talk: 'The Outsider' is a good laugh

From left, Chief of Staff Dave Riley (Adam Daniel) along with political consultant Arthur Vance (John Nutten) strategize to avoid a Special Election to replace the newly appointed, former Lieutenant Governor, Ned Newley (Robert May) in "The Outsider," now playing at Scripps Ranch Theatre on the Alliant International University campus.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Nestled in the hillside amongst the structures of Alliant International University, Scripps Ranch Theatre company opened their new season with the political satire "The Outsider."

Cleverly directed by Christopher Williams, nary a pun nor double entendre is overlooked. The well-chosen cast brought life to playwright Paul Slade Smith's biting commentary "skewering politics" and politicians.

But let's not forget the minions behind the perfectly dressed set design by Alyssa Kane and her scenic assistant Daniel Long, with Nathan Waits' t...