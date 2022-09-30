Crocheted blankets in silent auction to benefit FLC

Fallbrook Blanket Project members, from left, Ruby Lenz and Lillian Gallarza present crocheted blankets to Heather Welch, Director of Development and Administrator for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Stagecoach Sunday silent auction. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project donated crocheted blankets to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy for its silent auction on Stagecoach Sunday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1815 South Stage Coach Lane. This event is open to all and includes dinner, Stagecoach rides and children's games. For more information, call 760-728-0889 or visit www.FallbrookLandConservancy.org.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is made up entirely of volunteers who enjoy getting together weekly on Monday mornings to create blankets, hats and anything knitted or crocheted to be donated to North County charities and...