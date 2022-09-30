Fallbrook Woman's Club holds Membership Tea

Winners of the top three hats at the Fallbrook Woman's Club membership and member tea are, from left, Win – Cindy Clarke, Place – Teri Katz and Show – JoAnn Robinson. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A Kentucky Derby party set the theme for Fallbrook Woman's Club membership and member tea. Those attending wore hats and horse race attire which added to the ambience and photo op opportunities with Secretariat, their guest horse.

Guests and members were treated to 'worldwide' Kentucky Derby-inspired delicacies at the buffet. Guests were seated at tables named after famous race horses. At the sound of the bugle, guests would race to the buffet table. Decorations were award-shaped vases with red roses, adorned with a gold horse.

Hats and fascinators kept guests busy placi...