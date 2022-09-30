Prepare for natural disasters to protect your legacy

Knowing specific hazard risks allows people to customize their personal disaster plan and possibly lower the level of risk. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Families and individuals work hard to establish their homes and businesses and fill them with cherished people and memories. Don't let a natural disaster destroy your legacy.

"To remind everyone what is at stake, the theme for 2022's National Preparedness Month is 'A Lasting Legacy,'" said Jeff Toney, director of the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services. "The destructive Border 32 fire made the point earlier this month that while wildfires are a year-round threat to the San Diego region, fall is peak fire season. As we con...