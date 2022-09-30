Through my garden gate

A local windmill is a vintage farm implement of days of old.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Through a lifetime of working in the horticultural environment, I would like to share some of my gardening experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

In this new column, I will share creative gardening ideas, plant suggestions, soil information, places to visit and things to do in Southern California.

Put on your gloves, get out your garden tools and let's jump into the autumn garden and enjoy the season.

· Our plants have endured a rollercoaster year with drought, water restrictions and heat resulting in parched soils. Our landscapes have had ch...