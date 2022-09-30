Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Through my garden gate

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 12:36pm

Village News.Roger Boddaert photos

A local windmill is a vintage farm implement of days of old.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Through a lifetime of working in the horticultural environment, I would like to share some of my gardening experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

In this new column, I will share creative gardening ideas, plant suggestions, soil information, places to visit and things to do in Southern California.

Put on your gloves, get out your garden tools and let's jump into the autumn garden and enjoy the season.

· Our plants have endured a rollercoaster year with drought, water restrictions and heat resulting in parched soils. Our landscapes have had ch...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021