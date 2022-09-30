Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Annual awards ceremony celebrates contributions to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:29am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will once again honor two members and a local business during its annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Reche Schoolhouse, 1319 S Live Oak Park Road.

“For the past two years, we have been unable to publicly award these very special honors, due to the COVID pandemic,’” said FHS President Roy Moosa. “We’re excited to resume this event, which is one of the most important celebrations for the historical society.”

Each year, FHS selects a member, pioneer and business for outstanding contributions to the orga...



