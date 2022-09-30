County debuts labor, wage theft data information site
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:37am
Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office
Employees and employers across the region can now learn more about workers' rights, labor law compliance, and see which local businesses have wage theft judgments against them.
The county's new Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement created a website that answers labor law questions on the minimum wage, meal and rest breaks, sick leave, overtime, COVID-19 vaccination requirements, workers' compensation requirements and more.
The site, https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/OLSE.html, also features an embedded dashboard on the...
