County debuts labor, wage theft data information site

The county's new Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement now has a website that answers labor law questions on the minimum wage, meal and rest breaks, sick leave, overtime, COVID-19 vaccination requirements, workers' compensation requirements and more. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Employees and employers across the region can now learn more about workers' rights, labor law compliance, and see which local businesses have wage theft judgments against them.

The county's new Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement created a website that answers labor law questions on the minimum wage, meal and rest breaks, sick leave, overtime, COVID-19 vaccination requirements, workers' compensation requirements and more.

The site, https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/OLSE.html, also features an embedded dashboard on the...