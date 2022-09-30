El Jardin closes, but Garden Center Café continuing

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Friends – as well as strangers – have often told Bill Porter that he owns the best two restaurants in town. Porter and his wife Vicki opened Garden Center Café and Grill 22 years ago and for the past 11 years operated El Jardin Mexican Restaurant.

Both are located on South Mission Road in Fallbrook. Only one is still open. El Jardin, established here for nearly 50 years and a local landmark, served its final meals Saturday, Sept. 24. Porter admits it was a difficult decision to sell the El Jardin property but said the needed clientele didn't ret...