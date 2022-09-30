Judge refuses to grant early return of teacher

Will consider districtâ€™s appeal in early December

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook teacher will have to wait until December to see if a judge will allow her to return to work in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. She was terminated a year ago for refusing mandatory testing for COVID-19.

The Commission on Professional Competence ruled in June that Jennifer Humphreysâ€™ dismissal should be reversed and she should return to teaching with back pay. The FUESD appealed that decision to the Superior Court in San Diego in August.

Humphreyâ€™s attorney, Jonathan Y. Vanderpool of Smith Steiner Vanderpool, filed a â€œ...