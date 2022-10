Judge refuses to grant early return of teacher

Will consider district’s appeal in early December

Â

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook teacher will have to wait until December to see if a judge will allow her to return to work in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. She was terminated a year ago for refusing mandatory testing for COVID-19.

The Commission on Professional Competence ruled in June that Jennifer Humphreys’ dismissal should be reversed and she should return to teaching with back pay. The FUESD appealed that decision to the Superior Court in San Diego in August.

Humphrey’s attorney, Jonathan Y. Vanderpool of Smith Steiner Vanderpool, filed a “...