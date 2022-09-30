Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Man missing from Oceanside

 
Last updated 10/2/2022 at 4:07pm

courtesy Oceanside Police

Oceanside police are asking for help finding a missing person Edgar, Edgar Cruz, 74-yrs-old. Cruz has Alzheimer's. He's a Hispanic male with black/grey hair, and brown eyes. He's 5'07" 150 lbs. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red zipper, jeans, blue sketchers slip-on shoes. Edgar walked away from his home at 3200 Mission Cove Way. If found, please contact Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900.

 

