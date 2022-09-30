Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Menifee

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 7:39pm



MENIFEE - A man lost control of his motorcycle in Menifee today, struck a curb, was thrown off and critically injured.

Menifee Police Department officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to the area of Menifee Road and Scott Road, near Woodbine Park, on reports of the collision and found the man down at the scene.

The man was taken by Cal Fire paramedics to a hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the accident revealed the man was riding his motorcycle southbound on Menifee Road when he lost control, according to the Menifee Police Department. Drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the accident.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

