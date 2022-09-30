Proposition 1 would allow abortion up to moment of birth

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

When the Supreme Court voted to let states decide about abortion rights, Gov. Gavin Newson and the legislature went on the offensive to enshrine the pro-choice position in the state constitution. Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot would grant unprecedented abortion rights.

Abortion and contraceptive access are currently protected in state law. Opponents of the proposition believe the Democrat-dominated state is using the fear factor of the Supreme Court’s decision to reach a new extreme.

The actual text of this ballot measure would repeal the curre...