Reward of $10K posted in Escondido cold-case slaying

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities today announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that

left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago.

Miguel Castro, 17, was mortally wounded on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone inside a white car shot him as he was standing with a small

group of other youths in front of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Mission Avenue in Escondido, according to police.

Witnesses reported that there were three or four people inside the four-door vehicle, which was believed to be a Honda or Toyota.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at

sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.