Station 2 to remain open during exterior maintenance work

NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds inspects work being performed on the exterior of Station 2. Village News/North County Fire photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Work on addressing maintenance needs for the exterior of the North County Fire Protection District's Station 2 in the Winterwarm area began Sept. 6, but the work will not adversely affect station operations.

"The station will remain in service during the renovation," said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

Station 2 in the 2100 block of Winterwarm Drive was built in 1976. A January 2022 inspection of the station indicated that deferred maintenance has caused numerous structure and grounds issues which create a safety risk for NCFPD employees and for the...