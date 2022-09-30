Candidate forum to be held at Mariscos El Pacifico

FALLBROOK – The North County Patriots and the Fallbrook Freedom Fighters will be hosting a candidate meet and greet held at Mariscos El Pacifico Restaurant at 111 N. Vine Street Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. This forum will include candidates from the County of San Diego, including Fallbrook and Bonsall communities.

Candidate participants include U.S. Representative – 48th Congress District, Darrel Issa; State Senate – 40th District, Brian W. Jones; State Assembly – 75th District Marie Waldron; Superior Court Judge – Office No. 35, Mike Murphy; Superior Court Judge – Office No. 36, Pete Murray; County Board of Education – 5th District, Emily Ortiz Wichmann; Board of Supervisors – District No. 5, Jim Desmond; Assessor/Recorder/Clerk, Jordan Marks, and Treasurer – Tax Collector, Daniel Mc Allister.

Also speaking are local candidates for Fallbrook Union High School Trustees: Area No. 1 – Courtney Hilbron, Area No. 3 – Paul J. Christensen. Fallbrook Union Elementary Trustees: Area No. 1 – Diane Sebalj, Area No. 4 – Stacey McRae, Area No. 5 – Mary McBride. Bonsall Unified School Trustees: Area B – Michael Gaddis, Area D – Beth Klopfenstein. Fallbrook Regional Health: Zone No. 1 – Sydney Lay, Zone No. 3 – Margie Mosavi, Zone No. 5 – Terry Brown. Rainbow Municipal Water: Division No. 3 – Miguel “Mig” Gasca, Division No. 4 – Bill Stewart. Fallbrook Community Planning Group: Steve Brown, Eileen Delaney, Jeniene Domercq, Kelly E. Hansen, Kari Ann Hoyer, JJ Neese and Debbie Williams.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This event is free to the public. Attendees will enjoy the outside patio and indoor ambiance of a local restaurant. Mariscos El Pacifico has drinks, appetizers and entrees with a Mexican flair for the whole family to enjoy.

NCP and FFF are encouraging everyone to come support a family-owned and operated small business as they learn more about who to vote for in November. North County Patriots is an organic conservative grassroots group. They report that their goal is to bring the community together by educating, supporting and inspiring positive political changes within the local San Diego communities. Fallbrook Freedom Fighters is dedicated to promoting and uplifting local candidates and empowering moms and dads to make a positive change in their community to better the future of their youth.

Submitted by North County Patriots and Fallbrook Freedom Fighters.