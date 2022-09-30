Nagata named San Diego County Farm Bureau 2021 Farmer of the Year

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Farm Bureau recently named Neil Nagata, a third generation Oceanside farmer who is a leading agriculture advocate for both growers and farm workers, the 2021 Farmer of the Year. The guest of honor will be celebrated in October at SDCFB’s annual Farmer of the Year event with his family, friends, and the agriculture community.

SDCFB annually recognizes special people who support San Diego farming in unique ways. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on our industry, is active in the community...