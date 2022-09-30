On Native American Day, Governor Newsom signs legislation to support California Native communities, advance equity and inclusion

SACRAMENTO – On Native American Day, Sept. 23, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several bills to support California Native communities and build on the Administration’s work to promote equity, inclusion and accountability throughout the state.

In a ceremony joined by leaders of Native American tribes from across California, the Governor signed AB 1314 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) to help address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Native people from communities across the country.

Under AB 1314, local law enforcement will be able to request that the California Highwa...