Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Arias focusing on developing Warrior boys

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 1:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Marco Arias returns for his 15th full season as the Fallbrook High School boys cross country head coach (he took over during the 2007 season after Marty Hauck had a fatal heart attack), but only four of Arias’ 2021 runners are on this year’s team and none of the Warriors’ top five runners last year are part of the 2022 squad.

“We’re actually a pretty young team,” Arias said.

The four returning runners are senior Abraham Hughes, senior Daniel Macedo, and sophomores Daniel Wilson and Connor MacMillan. Each school is allowed seven runners at the CI...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/30/2022 20:03