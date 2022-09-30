Arias focusing on developing Warrior boys

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Marco Arias returns for his 15th full season as the Fallbrook High School boys cross country head coach (he took over during the 2007 season after Marty Hauck had a fatal heart attack), but only four of Arias’ 2021 runners are on this year’s team and none of the Warriors’ top five runners last year are part of the 2022 squad.

“We’re actually a pretty young team,” Arias said.

The four returning runners are senior Abraham Hughes, senior Daniel Macedo, and sophomores Daniel Wilson and Connor MacMillan. Each school is allowed seven runners at the CI...