Early miscues doom Warriors in grid game against Brawley

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The bright side for Fallbrook High School’s football team is that the mental mistakes which ended the Warriors’ four-game winning streak occurred in a non-league game.

Brawley High School traveled to Fallbrook for the Sept. 23 contest and returned home with a 21-17 victory. The Wildcats, who have yet to play an Imperial Valley League game, improved their record to 3-2. Fallbrook has a Sept. 30 bye and will take a 4-2 overall mark including a 1-0 Valley League record into the Warriors’ Oct. 7 league game at Valley Center.

“We made a lot of mental mis...