Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Early miscues doom Warriors in grid game against Brawley

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 1:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The bright side for Fallbrook High School’s football team is that the mental mistakes which ended the Warriors’ four-game winning streak occurred in a non-league game.

Brawley High School traveled to Fallbrook for the Sept. 23 contest and returned home with a 21-17 victory. The Wildcats, who have yet to play an Imperial Valley League game, improved their record to 3-2. Fallbrook has a Sept. 30 bye and will take a 4-2 overall mark including a 1-0 Valley League record into the Warriors’ Oct. 7 league game at Valley Center.

“We made a lot of mental mis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/30/2022 20:48