Vikings win Pauma Volleyball Tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Seven small middle schools and K-8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County compete in monthly athletic tournaments with each school hosting a different sport throughout the year. The 2022-23 tournaments began Sept. 22 with the Pauma Volleyball Tournament at Pauma Elementary School, and Vallecitos Elementary School won the boys portion of the tournament.

“They played really well together. They were able to play through adversity,” said Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck.

Borrego Springs Middle School did not travel to P...