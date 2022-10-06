Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chorale's Spring Concert is now its Fall Concert, Oct. 8

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:08pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale members are looking forward to performing their Fall Concert....formally their Spring Concert. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane. Tickets that were purchased for the spring concert may be used for this event, or for the Christmas concert.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for active military and students. There is no charge for children 10 years of age and under. Patrons are asked to specify on the ticket if it is military, student or child. Major Market is selling tickets as well as are chorale members or they can be purchased at https://fallbrookchorale.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 

