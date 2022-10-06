Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Community to choose People's Choice in the 'Hello Autumn!" competition

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:09pm

"Spooky Autumn" by Linda Eastom is the first place winner in the 3-Dimensional Category of the 2021 'Hello Autumn!" art competition. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the Second Annual "Hello Autumn!" Art Competition. The sponsor is Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

Visitors to the chamber can vote until Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to

4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Chamber is located at 111 South Main Avenue. The winner will be notified that evening.

For more information, contact Anita Kimzey at (714) 222-2462 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator

 

