Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC brunch program features bikers and a floral designer

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 4:33pm

Singer/songwriter Cindy James will perform at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch, Oct. 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men and women to attend this informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estates & Gardens, Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature "Bones" of the San Diego Chapter of B.A.C.A.® Bikers Against Child Abuse which is an organization of bikers whose only mission is to enable abused children to not be afraid of the world in which they live. B.A.C.A. needs donations of used or new denim jackets or vests, sew-on or iron-on patches of just about anything (animals, cartoon characters, bands, etc.), ¼" beads with letters or designs, and small teddy bears.

The inspirational speaker will be Bee Bareng, a professional floral designer and wedding planner, who shares her life's testimony: "When life gives you flowers."

Music will be provided by singer, songwriter, worship leader and recording artist Cindy James, with her original song, "Lead Me" which won Runner Up in the Gospel Music Association's ABS Songwriting Competition in 2008.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021