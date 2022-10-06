FWC brunch program features bikers and a floral designer

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men and women to attend this informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estates & Gardens, Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature "Bones" of the San Diego Chapter of B.A.C.A.® Bikers Against Child Abuse which is an organization of bikers whose only mission is to enable abused children to not be afraid of the world in which they live. B.A.C.A. needs donations of used or new denim jackets or vests, sew-on or iron-on patches of just about anything (animals, cartoon characters, bands, etc.), ¼" beads with letters or designs, and small teddy bears.

The inspirational speaker will be Bee Bareng, a professional floral designer and wedding planner, who shares her life's testimony: "When life gives you flowers."

Music will be provided by singer, songwriter, worship leader and recording artist Cindy James, with her original song, "Lead Me" which won Runner Up in the Gospel Music Association's ABS Songwriting Competition in 2008.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.