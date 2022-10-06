Hat Bash to benefit children

Members of Rally for Children are ready for their main fundraiser of the year, from left, front row, Hope Sjursen, Judi Sanacore, Louise Small; back row, Pat Dales, Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, Lee Johnson and JoAnn Lopez. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children will be holding their "Hat Bash" fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:30-10 p.m. at 127 West Social House (outside patio area), 127 West Elder Street.

All are invited to join the group for a fun-filled evening with food, dancing and music by Slacker Hill Band, an auction, a raffle with a $1,000 cash prize and a hat contest.

The cost is $85 per person or reserve a table of 10 for $850. The community's support will help them to keep providing their Arts in the Park event for the community's youth for years to come, and also support other local nonprofits serving children in the area.

Reservations can be made through http://www.rallyforchildren.org. For more information visit the website or contact Donna at 760-822-1672.

Submitted by Rally for Children.