Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pauma Reservation Road speed limit reduced

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The speed limit on Pauma Reservation Road between State Route 76 and Adams Drive has been reduced.

A first reading and introduction of the ordinance to reduce the 45 mph speed limit to 40 mph and certify the speed limit for radar enforcement was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on a 5-0 vote Sept. 14, and a 5-0 vote Sept. 28 approved the second reading and adoption. The 40 mph speed limit will be enforceable Oct. 28, although the county’s Department of Public Works may install signage earlier.

In order for a speed limit to be enforcea...



