Talk will be on photographing gems

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society's topic for its Oct. 6 meeting is "Photographing Gems and Minerals." The guest speaker will be Robert Weldon, director of the Richard T. Liddicoat Library & Information Center at the Gemological Institute of America.

As a world renowned photographer, Weldon has photographed some of the most extraordinary jewelry and gem specimens in the world. His work can be seen in the GIA's scholarly journal, "Gems & Gemology" and "Splendor and Science of Pearls."

He will be presenting and discussing some of the most impressive things he's photographed in his career. Gems are known for the spectacular way they interact with light – glowing with color, sparkling or displaying fascinating phenomena. It is difficult to capture their essence with a single shot.

Come to Fallbrook Gem Mineral Society on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. to hear Weldon discuss some of the most impressive jewelry, gems, and minerals subjects in his 30 year career. The meeting is open to the public, with free admission, free parking, a raffle and light refreshments. The FGMS meeting room is at 123 W. Alvarado St.

