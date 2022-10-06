Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Galaxy of Glass

Show runs through Oct 23

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 4:17pm



FALLBROOK – Galaxy of Glass, one of Fallbrook Art Center’s longest running and most popular shows, continues to attract new artists eager to participate as well as collectors and art appreciators alike. Presented in the center’s main exhibition space, The Janice Griffiths Gallery, the show features original glass art created by over 30 West Coast glass artists wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/08/2022 07:23