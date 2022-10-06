DEA announces results of enforcement surge to reduce the fentanyl supply across the United States

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Sept. 27 the results of an enforcement operation that spanned from May to September and resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across the United States.

As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder during the period of May 23 through Sept. 8. The amount of fentanyl taken off the streets during this surge is equivalent to more than 36 million lethal doses removed from the illegal drug suppl...