Local seniors invited to Oct. 26 resident panel event at Silvergate Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – For seniors curious about the realities and benefits of retirement community living, a special Resident Panel Discussion will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Silvergate Fallbrook. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from residents about what their experience was like and what advice they have for those navigating their own journey to senior living.

“We know that making a choice to transition to senior living is a significant decision for seniors with a great deal of information to sift through and options to weigh,” said Helen Gray, marketing director for Silvergate Fallbrook. “To make an informed decision and have the smoothest transition possible, we encourage seniors to come listen to what our residents have to say. They have already gone through the process and can offer the real advice, guidance and insight that seniors need to make the best decision for themselves”

Attendees will learn about the choices and decisions involved with a move to retirement community living during Silvergate’s hour-long resident panel discussion. The event will provide a unique opportunity for local seniors to hear directly from residents who have already explored their options and elected to make a move to senior living.

Moderated by Greg Petree, President of Silvergate’s local parent company, AmeriCare Health & Retirement, Inc., the panel will be an interactive session with retirement topics covering a wide spectrum of questions, including:

1) What makes senior living preferable to living at home as you age?

2) How do you go about downsizing from a larger home to a retirement community?

3) What aspects of homeownership will no longer be a burden after moving?

4) What kinds of meals are typically served and what’s the dining like?

5) When is the right time to sell your house and is that a good idea in today’s market?

6) What kinds of activities and events are regularly held at the community?

7) What are the advantages of choosing to move now vs. later?

8) How easy is it to make new connections and friendships?

9) Was there a true sense of “peace of mind” after making the decision to move in?

The panelists include residents and family members who have all recently navigated the moving process and have varying perspectives on what wasn’t working for them at home and what has changed since they settled into the community environment at Silvergate.

The resident panelists

From business owners to teachers to local attorneys, the residents at Silvergate have come from a variety of interesting backgrounds. While their individual life circumstances vary, their reasons for making a move while they were still healthy and could enjoy the benefits of senior living are likely to resonate with senior attendees.

“We moved to Silvergate because we felt it was smarter to decide on a move for ourselves while we were healthy and able to make an intelligent and informed decision. Our strongest recommendation? Do it now. Visit the facility. Talk to staff and residents. Talk to us directly if you like, but start the process, get answers to your questions and concerns now,” said Bettye McKim, who moved from Menifee with her husband Bill to be closer to their daughter in Fallbrook. “Your best financial and life-important decisions come when you decide ahead of any crisis. No decision is still a decision. Being proactive means, it won’t be thrust upon you later. Moving is easiest when you decide to do it yourself, when you can adjust, when you can still do things and be neighborly. We love our new life here at Silvergate.”

“The peace of mind this affords our family is the greatest gift any parent of this age can give their children,” said Danni Fieri, McKim’s adult daughter who lives locally in Fallbrook and visits her mother frequently at the community.

RSVP early to save a seat

Come discover firsthand what Silvergate residents have to say about comparing retirement living options, the process of downsizing and what retirement community living is really like. Seniors and their family members can RSVP for the Oct. 26 Resident Panel event by calling Belen Garcia at 760-728-8880 or emailing her, [email protected]

General information about the independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations at Silvergate can be found at https://silvergaterr.com/silvergate-fallbrook-elder-care/. Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Drive.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.