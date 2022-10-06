People can release life's traumas and dramas through breathing easier

MURRIETA – Raised in view of Ireland's Blarney Castle, The Breath of New Life founder Mary O'Dwyer, Ph.D., experienced a turning point that inspired her life forever. She re-envisioned herself from being ordinary and unimportant to seeing herself as a beloved child of God, Source, the Universe, with infinite and divine potential, and today she is making it easy for other women and men to do the same.

That experience taught O'Dwyer that how well people feel is deeply connected to how well they breathe.

Everyone finds themselves at times wanting to feel better. People vary widely in the way...