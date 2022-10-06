Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E shares latest wildfire safety advancements and public safety power shutoff tips

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:54pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric is unveiling its latest wildfire mitigation and resiliency advancements while urging its customers to prepare for possible wildfires and Public Safety Power Shutoffs during the region’s Santa Ana wind season, which is typically between September and December.

Wildfire season is now year-round in California, however, the risk for wildfires in Southern California especially increases when seasonal Santa Ana winds become more active. This time of year is referred to as peak wildfire season.

“Just one wildfire could significantly impact the health an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/08/2022 06:46