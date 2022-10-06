Bid to increase property taxes on hold for now

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Can Proposition 13 be reversed, bringing a huge increase on property taxes for homeowners? The 1978 constitutional amendment sets the maximum annual increase in property taxes at 2%, but year after year there are challenges by Democrats to undermine the will of the people.

The Village News has been alerted by several residents that they have received a solicitation letter that asked for donations to protect Proposition 13. The letter cited concerns that the state Assembly was considering something called Assembly Constitutional Amendment 11.

This mea...