Bid to increase property taxes on hold for now
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:33pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Can Proposition 13 be reversed, bringing a huge increase on property taxes for homeowners? The 1978 constitutional amendment sets the maximum annual increase in property taxes at 2%, but year after year there are challenges by Democrats to undermine the will of the people.
The Village News has been alerted by several residents that they have received a solicitation letter that asked for donations to protect Proposition 13. The letter cited concerns that the state Assembly was considering something called Assembly Constitutional Amendment 11.
This mea...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)