Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall pageant benefits Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:43pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The 2023 Miss Bonsall Court includes, from left, Miss Bonsall Princess Savera Sekhon, Miss Teen Bonsall Queen Malia Lamaku, Miss Bonsall Queen Irene Faciones, Miss Bonsall Princess Kyra Teiper and Miss Bonsall Princess Samantha Mendoza.

BONSALL – The 2023 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local nonprofit 501c3 organization that promotes community service and mentorship. With two divisions, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. The annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate. The organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpo...



