Bonsall pageant benefits Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

BONSALL – The 2023 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local nonprofit 501c3 organization that promotes community service and mentorship. With two divisions, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. The annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate. The organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpo...