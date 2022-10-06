Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DA's Office adds identity theft resource center 'live chat' to help crime victims

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 2:54pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Sept. 15 that her office is partnering with San Diego-based Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) to provide a live chat box on the DA’s public website in an effort to support victims of identity crimes.

In adding the ability to live chat with the ITRC’s expert advisors to the DA’s website, victims can receive instant assistance on issues related to identity theft, identity fraud and data breaches. The ITRC identity theft advisors will also provide preventative information and customized plans to address ident...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

