Inaugural Small Business Cyber Summit to take place Oct. 26

WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Sept. 21 that the agency will host a free, virtual National Cyber Summit on Oct. 26. This cybersecurity forum, a first for the agency, will help introduce American small businesses to tools, tips, and resources to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure in addition to exploring new trends and challenges entrepreneurs are increasingly facing.

"America's small businesses are pivoting to digital technologies and online strategies at historic rates to reach new customers and impro...