Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Monday deadline to apply for FUESD open seat

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:28pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Monday, Oct. 10, is the deadline to apply for the Area 2 open seat on the board of trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District. The area covers Camp Pendleton and no one sought the seat for the November general election.

The vacancy created by a failure to elect must be filled by appointment of the current board. The district has provided public notice of the vacancy and has solicited applications from eligible individuals.

At the Sept. 26 board meeting, trustees appointed Eddie Jones, board president, and Oscar Caralampio, clerk, to a sub-c...



