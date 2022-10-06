Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

NCTD expands bus route in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:19pm

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Beginning this week, the North County Transit District has extended its Breeze 306 bus route in Fallbrook further northeast to include direct access to the Fallbrook Food Pantry and Boys and Girls Club.

The new service began Sunday, Oct. 2.

“This is tremendous for our clientele,” said Carolina Miller, program manager at the food pantry. “We have people living to the south that have had a difficult time getting here since we moved. Now they won’t have to walk or share a ride.”

Miller credited Jan Scott as being an advocate for the change.

An...



