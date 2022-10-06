Proposition endorsements follow political lines

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Propositions 26 and 27, followed by Proposition 1, were reviewed in previous weeks in the paper. The Republican Party urges a no vote on each, while the Democratic Party is mixed – yes on Proposition 1, no on proposition 27, and neutral on Proposition 26.

There are seven propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and the official Republican position is close to unanimous with a no recommendation on all but Proposition 28. That proposition about funding for arts and music garnered a neutral position.

Of course, the Democratic Party was nearly the opposite. I...