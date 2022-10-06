Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Proposition endorsements follow political lines

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:33pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Propositions 26 and 27, followed by Proposition 1, were reviewed in previous weeks in the paper. The Republican Party urges a no vote on each, while the Democratic Party is mixed – yes on Proposition 1, no on proposition 27, and neutral on Proposition 26.

There are seven propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and the official Republican position is close to unanimous with a no recommendation on all but Proposition 28. That proposition about funding for arts and music garnered a neutral position.

Of course, the Democratic Party was nearly the opposite. I...



