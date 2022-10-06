Senior club, community center, FVA, FLC given county grants

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Six Greater Fallbrook organizations were allocated Community Enhancement or Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants from the County of San Diego during the Sept. 27 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote allocated $100,000 to the Fallbrook Senior Citizen’s Service Club, $100,000 to The Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, $80,000 for the Fallbrook Village Association, $75,000 for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, $50,000 to the Devil Pups organization on Camp Pendleton and $20,000 to the Armed Services YMCA on Camp...