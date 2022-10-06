Volunteer sought to fill vacant seat on Prop. M Bond Oversight Committee

The Palomar Community College District includes the San Marcos campus as well as education centers in Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is seeking to fill the last remaining vacancy on its Independent Citizens' Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Oversight Committee is made up of a legally mandated combination of citizens, including two members of the community at-large, one of which is the seat now being filled.

Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District to make extensive modernizations and improvements at it...